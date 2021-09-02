Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to announce earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $0.96. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.70. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.89. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 368.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total transaction of $221,498.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,982 shares of company stock worth $8,477,162. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 141,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

