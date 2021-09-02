Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to post $66.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.52 million and the lowest is $61.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.15 million to $278.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 157.32 and a beta of 4.94. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MP Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

