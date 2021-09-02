Analysts Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages have commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

RPTX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.19. 1,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,045. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $46.44.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $332,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,063 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,255. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

