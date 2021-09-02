Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 2,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,805. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $185.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.