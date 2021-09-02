Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASI shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 135,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $230.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.13.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

