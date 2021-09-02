Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,662,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

