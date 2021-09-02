Analysts Issue Forecasts for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

Shares of GNRC opened at $438.71 on Wednesday. Generac has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $458.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 21.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

