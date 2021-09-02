Analysts Offer Predictions for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.53.

Shares of GNRC opened at $438.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $458.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.24.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

