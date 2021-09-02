Analysts Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target at $122.00

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BHVN stock opened at $134.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.46. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

