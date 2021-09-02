Analysts Set CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) PT at $47.69

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE CIT traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 431,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,621. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CIT Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,646,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,679,000 after acquiring an additional 95,823 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after acquiring an additional 531,380 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CIT Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,203 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

