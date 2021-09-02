Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $10.50

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBAY. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 98.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 68,239 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 545,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 4,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,051. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $278.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

