Analysts Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) PT at GBX 30.33

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMSO. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 36.18 ($0.47) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -1.49. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.01%.

In other news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 81,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50). Also, insider Adam Metz acquired 200,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

