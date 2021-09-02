Analysts Set Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) PT at C$49.17

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.17.

LIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$43.00 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$23.47 and a one year high of C$50.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.28%. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 93.37%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.