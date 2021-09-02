Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT at $121.86

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $103.43 on Monday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Logitech International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,174,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

