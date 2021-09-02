Analysts Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) PT at $10.72

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.