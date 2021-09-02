Analysts Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target at $89.86

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $61.64. 4,384,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,248. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Western Digital by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 689,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,079,000 after acquiring an additional 116,095 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

