Anders Gustafsson Sells 6,500 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.15, for a total transaction of $5,081,500.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $582.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $594.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $243,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

