AnimalGo Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. AnimalGo has a market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $735,557.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

