Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ANIX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,994. The company has a market capitalization of $164.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 935,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,827.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $82,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) by 549.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Anixa Biosciences worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

