Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $468.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $459.00 to $468.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Shares of ANTM opened at $369.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.84. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

