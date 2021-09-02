Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $468.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $459.00 to $468.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.
Shares of ANTM opened at $369.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.84. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.
In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
