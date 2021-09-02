Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Apple by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

