Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.46 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average of $130.79. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.