Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $64,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

AMAT stock opened at $133.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

