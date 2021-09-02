Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

