APYSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $858,355.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00064391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00132236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00156659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.25 or 0.07566522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,576.89 or 0.99981783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00853414 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.