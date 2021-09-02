Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.’s (NASDAQ:ATSPU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 7th

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners’ (NASDAQ:ATSPU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ATSPU stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,227,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

