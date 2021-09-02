Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 420,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $359.58 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.47 and a 200-day moving average of $335.52. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $693,830.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,301.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.09, for a total transaction of $9,302,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,880,607.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,616 shares of company stock valued at $61,818,726. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

