Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

