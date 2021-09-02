Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock worth $1,918,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $247.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.60 and its 200 day moving average is $195.90. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $251.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

