Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,999 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

