Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,059 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of AL opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

