Arizona State Retirement System Sells 613 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 11.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,233,000 after purchasing an additional 41,936 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 38.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 53.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Quidel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $135.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $288.70.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

