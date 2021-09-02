Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Down 2.1%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 175,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,831,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

