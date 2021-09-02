Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.22. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $80.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

