Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $115.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

