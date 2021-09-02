Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Shares of MSGS opened at $182.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.51. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -298.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

