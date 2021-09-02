Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 167.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $1,819,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

