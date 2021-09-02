Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC opened at $61.87 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $878,303.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,885 shares in the company, valued at $24,868,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $996,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,256 shares of company stock worth $13,683,066. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

