Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $852,000 Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JOYY by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,150,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.80.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YY shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

