Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALX opened at $269.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.56. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.70 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

