Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $336,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of DAR opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

