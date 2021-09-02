Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $747,000 Investment in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 877,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 17.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after acquiring an additional 109,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.74.

IMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.66.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.