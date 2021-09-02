Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $336,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $74.51 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

