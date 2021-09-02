AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.64. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $29,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,002. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $150,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $7,376,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

