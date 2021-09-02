AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,562 ($111.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,488.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,885.37. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £132.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

