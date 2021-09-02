ASX Limited Plans Dividend of $2.53 (OTCMKTS:ASXFY)

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 2.5298 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20. ASX has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $65.88.

Get ASX alerts:

ASX Company Profile

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.