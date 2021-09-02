Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Major Shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc Sells 68,406 Shares

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.20.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATER. Roth Capital downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

