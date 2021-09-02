Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 684,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,296. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

