AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 178,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,093,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

