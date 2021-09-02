Audius (AUDIO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $91.55 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00005431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $91.55 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

